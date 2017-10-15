Police investigating reports of unusual smell in Portsmouth

Have your say

POLICE are investigating an unusual smell reported in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

Hampshire Constabulary said in a statement on their Facebook page they are working with partners to identify the cause.

It said: ‘We’re aware of a reported unusual smell in the areas of Gosport, Portsmouth, Fareham, Netley, Southampton and the Isle of Wight.

‘We’re working with our partners to investigate the cause.’

The police are working alongside Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and the National Emergency Gas Service.