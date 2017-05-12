Police investigating series of public order incidents in Portsmouth last night

Police are investigating a number of connected public incidents in Portsmouth last night.

A 28-year-old man was assaulted near the Co-op in Eastney Road at about 7pm.

He received cuts and bruises to his face.

About 10 minutes later a 15-year-old cycling through Bransbury Park was threatened and had the contents of a beer can thrown in his face.

Shortly after his parents, a 48-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man from Southsea, were threatened with violence.

Police have arrested two men, aged 17 and 19, in connection with the incidents.

They were taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after officers were concerned for their mental health.

Hampshire police also said further public order incidents occurred in the accident and emergency department between 1am and 2am this morning.

Detective Sergeant Nicola Turton, from the Eastern investigation team said: ‘We are aware that other people witnessed these connected public order and assault incidents who may have not yet spoken us.

‘We are appealing for those people to come forward.’

Anyone with information should contact the Eastern investigation team on 101, alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.