Police issue alert following spate of vehicle thefts in Rowlands Castle area

Have your say

POLICE have warned motorists about a rise in vehicle crime.

Hampshire police have issued an alert to drivers in the Rowlands Castle area after two vehicles were broken into and another was stolen from a driveway.

Police advise drivers to remove all valuable items from their cars or keep them out of view.

For extra security officers also recommend that road users fit a car alarm, use a steering wheel lock, park in well-lit public areas and use a garage if they have one.

Anyone with information on the incidents at Rowlands Castle should call 101, or email police community support officer Almy Toogood on almera.toogood@hampshire.pnn.police.uk.