Police issue Stubbington warning after spate of thefts from car

MOTORISTS have been given a warning by police to ensure their cars are being locked following a spate of thefts from vehicles.

Drivers in Stubbington and Titchfield were issued with the warning following a catalogue of incidents in the surrounding area by thieves.

Police called on drivers to ensure all windows are closed and the doors are actually locked and that they are parked in an attended car park and, if parking at home, to leave the car in a well-lit area.

Call 101 if you have any information on any recent thefts.