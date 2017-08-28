Police join campaign to protect bikers

POLICE in Hampshire are supporting a national campaign to improve motorcycle safety and slash the number of riders who lose their lives in collisions.

As part of the week-long drive, which starts today, Hampshire Constabulary will be stepping up motorcycle patrols, speaking to both riders and drivers about reducing the risk of motorcycle crashes.

According to the National Police Chief Council motorcyclists make up just one per cent of total traffic on the road, but account for 21 per cent of all road deaths.

In Hampshire, during 2016 there were 737 collisions involving motorcycles, which saw 768 motorcyclists injured and nine of those being killed.

Officers will encourage motorcyclists not to take unnecessary risks and drivers will be asked to take an extra look at junctions, where many collisions occur with bikes.

Rob Heard is a road safety sergeant with Hampshire Constabulary. He said: ‘Many collisions with motorcycles occur at junctions and we all need to make sure we look out for approaching motorcycles, which may merge into the background as they approach.

‘Motorists just need to give themselves a little extra time to look out for motorcycles, while riders need to make sure they ride safely and not take unnecessary risks.

‘This is not about us targeting one group of road users, we are simply reminding people of the potential dangers and hope that both riders and motorists will look out for each other.’

The campaign runs until Sunday.