Police killed in line of duty remembered

A MEMORIAL to fallen police has been installed.

Hampshire police and Hampshire Police Federation are set to unveil the memorial at Netley training headquarters next month.

John Apter, Hampshire Police Federation chairman, said: ‘We have been working on this project for almost two years, it is something I am immensely proud of and will ensure our colleagues killed in the execution of their duty are never forgotten.

‘It was wrong that Hampshire Constabulary never had a long-lasting memorial to remember their fallen colleagues, we have made sure that wrong has been put right.’