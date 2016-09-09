Police launch appeal for 14-year-old missing girl

Police have launched an appeal to find a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from Bognor Regis for more than a week.

Na Thi Hoang was last seen at an address in Burnham Avenue on Friday, August 26, at about 8pm.

Police have described her as Asian, 5ft and of slim build with short straight black hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoody, blue jeans and black and white trainers.

PC Stephanie Macdonald-Smith said: “We are concerned about Na Thi and would like to make sure she is OK.”

“If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 73 of 27/08.”