Police launch knife amnesty in Portsmouth after spike in drug-related knife crime

POLICE have launched a knife amnesty after an increase in drug-related knife crime.

City residents can hand in items without repercussions from Monday to Sunday at Portsmouth Central.

A bin will be in the station as part of Operation Sceptre, aimed at tackling knife crime.

District commander Superintendent Will Schofield, said: ‘We have recently seen an increase in knife crime in Portsmouth, which we believe to be drug related.

‘Tackling violent crime is a priority for us and removing knives and bladed weapons from the streets will help to protect our local community.

‘We aim to disrupt the supply of knives, target those who carry and use knives, prevent people from getting involved in knife crime and increase prosecutions.’