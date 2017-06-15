Police looking for driver after 16-year-old girl struck by car in Denmead

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old girl was struck by a car in Denmead.

The girl was walking along Hambledon Road at about 3.30pm on Tuesday when she was hit by the red Volkswagen Polo.

The driver stopped at the scene but did not exchange details with the teenager.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, and are particularly keen to find the driver.

The driver is described as a white woman, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with shoulder length dark hair.

She was also wearing a white T-shirt with the words Equestrian 2004 on the front.

It is not known whether the girl was injured in the collision.

PC John Bridgeman-Hills, from the East Havant Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘This was a minor injury collision involving a car and a teenage girl.

‘The incident took place on Hambledon Road, between Geranium Gardens and Bere Road.

‘We would like to speak with the driver of the Polo to help us establish exactly what has happened.

‘If you were the driver, or you know who the driver is, then please call police immediately.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Havant RPU on 101, quoting 44170224773, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.