Police looking for four males after motorbike is destroyed in blaze in Paulsgrove

Police are looking for four people after a motorbike was destroyed in a blaze in Paulsgrove.

Residents phoned the fire service shortly after 4am this morning after spotting the vehicle in flames.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and found the bike in an alleyway between Allayway Avenue and Abbeydore Road.

A fire service spokesman said the bike had been destroyed by the flames, and had caused some damage to nearby fences.

The crew, from Cosham Fire Station, used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Hampshire police said four males wearing hooded tops had been spotted tampering with the bike shortly before the fire started.

As the bike was destroyed officers have been unable to find its owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote crime reference number 44170222067.