Police looking for Havant teens missing since November

POLICE are looking for two Havant teenagers who have been missing since November last year.

Elton Nikolli and Han Oruci, 16, went missing from their homes soon after arriving in the UK from Albania.

Hampshire police has just released details saying they are growing increasingly concerned for the boys’ welfare.

Elton was last seen in Havant on November 11 and is 5ft 4ins, slim, with brown eyes and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans with rips in, a red or maroon-coloured Lacoste hooded top with a crocodile logo and a grey leather jacket.

Han was last seen in Havant on November 6 and is white, 5ft 4ins, slim with dark hair. It is unknown how much he understands English.

Both boys are believed to be together and have links to London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 and quote 44160426178 for Elton and 44160420030 for Han.