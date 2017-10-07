Police looking for person who ‘left drugs on bus’

It’s a common scenario - a bus passenger leaves their bag or coat or their seat, and in a panic calls the company to get their possessions back.

But it doesn’t look a recent First Bus traveller will be doing the same anytime soon.

Fareham Police left a message on their Twitter page, appealing to anyone who left a ‘quantity of drugs and cash’ on one of the company’s buses yesterday.

Yesterday it tweeted: ‘If you may have left a quantity of drugs & cash on a #Firstbus today, give us a call on 101 as we’d love to hear from you #OneWayTicket’.

First Bus also tweeted that its team would inform police of any updates.