Police looking for woman after bus incident

HAMPSHIRE Police would like to speak to a woman in connection with incident on a Stagecoach bus last week.
It is alleged that a woman in her 40s abused another passenger on Monday, August 28, between 10 and 10.30am.
The woman involved has been described as white, with long, brown, straggly hair with a centre parting.
Of medium build, she was wearing a dark coloured sweatshirt and jeans.
If you were on the bus and can help the police with their investigation, call 101 quoting crime reference 44170299151.
