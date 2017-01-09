Police name three people wanted under court warrants

Police are hunting three people who are wanted to appear in court - and have asked for the public’s help in tracking them down.

Portsmouth’s police team tweeted that they were looking for Michael Kelsey, 37, from Cosham, Darren Clarke, 44 and Lisa Ford, 33, both from Paulsgrove.

The trio are all wanted on court warrants.

Court warrants are usually used when people are given a court date but do not attend.

Police have not issued pictures of the people they are looking for.

It comes after the team also asked for help in tracking down Connor Gregory - who they have dubbed ‘the hide-and-seek champion of Paulgrove’.

They posted a picture of him on Twitter on Saturday in the hope of finally catching up with him.