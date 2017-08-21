Police offer reward for arrest of former Portsmouth resident after £12 million heroin supply trial

Have your say

Police have offered a £1,000 reward after a former Portsmouth resident breached the terms of his court bail.

Louis Makai was granted bail in May from Hove Crown Court after a hung jury in his trial into conspiracy to supply £12million worth of heroin supply into Brighton and Hove in 2015.

But his bail was revoked on August 3 by the judge for breaching the terms of it.

Officers are now looking for Makai ahead of a retrial in November.

Detective Sergeant Julian Deans said: ‘We believe Makai could be in the Lambeth area of London, Sussex or Hampshire.

‘Please let us know if you see him or have any information about him.’

Makai is white, 5ft 10, slim with dark brown hair and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101.

Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.