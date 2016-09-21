Police offer support for drivers over 55

OLDER drivers are being invited to get advice on staying safe on the roads.

Backed by broadcasters Jennie Bone and John Sergeant, the Older Drivers Forum is hosting a ‘one-stop shop’ in Portsmouth next week.

It is open to anyone over 55, free to attend and no booking is necessary. Advice for drivers’ friends, families and GPs is also on offer.

Hampshire police’s Sgt Rob Heard, who chairs the forum, will be at Cascades Shopping Centre between 9.30am and 3pm.

Sgt Heard said: ‘At the event you will find advice on brushing up your skills, booking a driving assessment, getting advice on health and wellbeing issues, renewing your licence and much more.

‘We have had many visitors to our events over the years and all have found them extremely helpful on keeping them safe and mobile.’

Drivers aged over 70 are not more likely to be the cause of a crash than any other driver but may be more likely to be at fault.

Police said as of January there are more than 4.5m people aged 70 and over with a driving licence.

The figure is set to double in the next 20 years.

The forum has been internationally recognised.