Police officer attacked in ‘worst’ biting case speaks out

A POLICE officer has told of the moments she tried to help an injured man – who then ripped skin from her arm in a terrifying biting attack.

PC Danielle Ruzewicz, 36, and her colleague PC Nicki Wisdom were responding to a call when they saw Brett Ferre with a head injury at Portchester seafront.

Now she has spoken out after her attacker admitted the assault earlier this week.

PC Ruzewicz, a 999 response officer with 15 years of experience, said: ‘We were trying to stop him from hurting himself, it was in that moment I took hold of his left arm.

‘It was under his head and I felt him bite down on my arm and when his head moved blood was spurting out.

‘My immediate thought was to get him cuffed, he was going to hurt us, me or someone else.’

PC Ruzewicz was taken to hospital where the injury on her left arm was treated with steri-strips because it was too big to stitch shut.

‘We were trying to help him, there was no suggestion we were going to arrest him,’ PC Ruzewicz added.

Together the officers managed to handcuff Ferre, 35, who admitted unlawful wounding on the first day of his trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday.

Ferre, of Windmill Grove, Fareham, had been due to stand trial for wounding with intent over the attack on September 16 in Harbour View, Portchester, last year.

John Apter, who represents rank-and-file officers as Hampshire Police Federation chairman, said it was the ‘worst’ biting case he had seen on an officer.

He said: ‘This assault on Danielle is the worst biting injury I have ever seen on a police officer.

‘I know the impact on the officer and her family has been significant, not only physically but mentally.

‘Having to wait six months before she knew she was clear of any diseases is something that will stay with her for a long time.’

Judge Roger Hetherington bailed Ferre but warned him it was no indication of his sentence.

The court heard Ferre, who wept after pleading guilty, had no convictions for five years and was in a ‘very distressed state’ in the assault.