Police officer set to face hearing

A POLICE officer is set to face a disciplinary hearing accused of using ‘excessive force’ after a Pompey fan was allegedly struck over the head with a baton.

Arron Warren, 30, had been at Fratton Park for the game against Plymouth Argyle last May but was punched by a rival fan in Carisbrooke Road, near the ground.

Mr Warren, of Firgrove Lane, North Boarhunt, alleges that a Devon and Cornwall officer policing the match struck him over the head afterwards.

The Independent Police Complaints Commissions says an officer ‘has a case to answer’.

The IPCC spokeswoman said: ‘In the investigator’s opinion, one officer has a case to answer for alleged use of excessive force by striking a man with his baton causing injury.’