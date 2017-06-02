Police officers who saved woman from plunging to her death in Portsmouth are praised

THREE police officers have been praised for their heroics in saving a woman from plunging to her death during a dramatic rooftop rescue.

PC Colin Kirby, response and patrol Cosham, PC Guy Hall, from the dog support unit and Special Constable Joseph Honey, from Southsea, have all been hailed heroes for their efforts.

The team was responding to a call on May 21, 2016, from a member of the public who could hear a woman screaming and a man shouting ‘give me your hand or you will die’.

When they arrived at the scene, in Kingston Road, Fratton, they could see a woman dangling from some guttering after having jumped from the skylight of a top floor flat of a three-storey building.

Realising the danger she was in and knowing that a fall from that height could be fatal, the officers forced their way into the building.

As they reached the top floor the woman was hanging from the guttering and her friend was struggling to hold onto her arm.

PC Kirby lifted himself onto the frame of the skylight so that he could reach the woman and shouted for PC Hall to hold his legs.

He grabbed the woman’s hand and started to pull her back towards the skylight and SC Honey managed to get hold of her arm, pulling her back through the skylight to safety.

The tale of their courage was one of many revealed during a special ceremony in Netley commending the bravery of police and the public.

Their selfless action saw them all presented with a Chief Constable Commendations.

PC Hall said: ‘It is nice to be recognised for what we did that day. However, we don’t do these things for recognition, it is all part of our job and I am just happy that we were able to help that woman to safety.’

Others hailed including three members of the public who risked their lives to stop an knife-wielding robber who had targeted a shopper in Bordon.

John Apter, chairman of Hampshire Police Federation, said: ‘It is so important that we recognise and celebrate acts of exceptional police bravery.

‘We have seen officers commended for incredible acts of bravery which without doubt saved a woman’s life, we have also seen members of the public intervene in an armed robbery, which resulted in the offenders being caught and sent to prison.

‘Every day across the country, police officers will perform acts of bravery, show compassion in times of despair and be a reassuring figure for those in times of need. The officers and members of the public recognised by receiving these awards should be very proud as we are of them.’