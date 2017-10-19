Police operation identifies cars on Hampshire roads without insurance

AN OPERATION targeting uninsured drivers has been such a success it is being rolled out by other forces across the country.

Over the past six months more than 2,500 vehicles across Hampshire and Thames Valley have been identified as having no insurance by the Joint Roads Policing Unit.

Now, thanks to Operation Tutelage, 80 per cent of those drivers have properly insured their cars.

The operation was set up by the unit in March in response to the growing problem of uninsured vehicles being used on the roads.

Between March 1 and August 31, the forces wrote to the registered owners of the 2,500 vehicles identified as having been driven without insurance. Owners were sent a letter encouraging them to check if their policy is correct and up-to-date.

The vehicles were checked again after three weeks and those without valid insurance will be kept on a database accessible to roads policing officers.

Of the 2,500 letters sent, 1,903 owners have now corrected, amended or taken out a new policy.

Inspector Simon Hills said: ‘It is vital for us to reduce the number of uninsured vehicles on the roads. They account for a proportionately higher number of collisions and also create a cost burden to those who buy insurance.

‘The 80 per cent compliance rate is very pleasing.

‘We have taken a neighbourhood approach to engagement and this lighter touch has led to some positive feedback including from people who had genuinely forgotten to renew their policies and were grateful we had warned them but not prosecuted them.’