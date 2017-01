Hampshire Police are to begin a new crackdown against motorists illegally using mobile phones.

The campaign, which starts tomorrow, follows a similar five-day operation earlier this month aimed at stopping distracted drivers.

In that time, 137 motorists were caught on the phone while behind the wheel.

Hampshire’s roads policing unit signalled the new operation in a tweet.

The force’s message is: Please turn it off or leave it out of reach. We don’t want to ruin your week but it’s your call.