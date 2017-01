POLICE are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly approached by three men outside a shop.

The mother of the girl has said she was approached by the men outside Co-op, in Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw.

She posted online saying her daughter was ‘shaken up’ and ‘in tears’ after the reported incident tonight.

Hampshire police told The News: ‘This is currently under investigation by Hampshire Constabulary.’