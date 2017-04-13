Police probe intensifies after gunman raids shop in Alverstoke

DETECTIVES are continuing their investigation in an armed robbery at a shop after an arrest was made.

The attack took place at the One Stop in Village Road, Alverstoke, on April 5.

Shortly after 6am a man entered the store and threatened a member of staff with what detectives believe to be was a handgun.

The thug stole money from the till before leaving the shop. Nobody was hurt, police say.

The suspect was described as white, of medium build, 5ft 11ins tall and wearing dark-coloured clothing and a high-vis jacket.

Detective Sergeant Andy Lucas said: ‘I would like to reassure the community that this type of crime is not common and fortunately no one was hurt.

‘We haven’t received any similar reports in the area and so we are currently treating this as an isolated incident.

‘We take all incidents involving weapons extremely seriously and are continuing to carry out enquiries in the area to progress our investigation.’

A 48-year-old man from Gosport, who was arrested on suspicion of robbery as part of this investigation, has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Witnesses can call police on 101 quoting 44170126397.