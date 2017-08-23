Police punish 10-year-old girls for theft at Hayling Island holiday park

Have your say

A PAIR of children have been rapped by police for snatching cash from the purse of another youngster.

The two 10-year-old girls were caught out by police after taking the money from a purse they had found at the Park Dean Holiday Park, in Manor Road, Hayling Island.

Police said that the youngsters were caught on site and were then questioned by officers.

A police spokesman said: ‘Police were called to Parkdean Holiday Park after a girl reported money missing from her purse that she had left at the bar.

‘Two 10-year-old girls admitted to taking the money after finding the purse.

‘Both were issued community resolutions, which made them apologise and pay back the money that was taken.’