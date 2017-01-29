Police raid Portsmouth cannabis farm

DRUG dealers in Portsmouth have been dealt a ‘significant’ blow after police raided a cannabis farm.

Officers from the Charles Dickens and St Jude’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPTs), along with the force support unit, carried out a raid in Charlotte Street on Friday.

The warrant was executed as part of the NPTs ongoing commitment to tackle drug dealing in Portsmouth.

A spokeswoman for the force said a ‘significant number’ of cannabis plants and equipment were located and seized – although no details on the estimated street value of the haul were revealed.

Sergeant Richard Holland said: ‘This was a very successful operation; the seizure of these plants will be a significant loss to the dealer.

‘This action sends a clear message to the public and demonstrates the NPTs commitment to combating the drugs issue in Portsmouth.’

The public can help us by reporting any suspicious activity by calling 101 or calling the anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.