Police report spike of thefts and burglaries in Havant

BURGLARIES and thefts from vehicles are on the rise.

Police say there has been an increase in the criminal behaviour in Havant.

Officers have issued advice to residents in the affected areas, which include Emsworth, Havant town, Leigh Park and Bedhampton.

To avoid being targeted, police recommend parking in well-lit areas, removing valuables from cars and locking all doors to homes, vehicles, sheds and garages.

To read the full list of advice from Hampshire police on how you can prevent a theft or burglary, visit www.hampshire.police.uk.

Residents are advised to call 999 if they see a crime, or call 101 – quoting Op Bollard – if they have any information on an incident that may have happened previously.