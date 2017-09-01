Police representative aims to stand for national post

A POLICE officer who leads the county’s representative body still wants to take on a national post — despite rules preventing him from doing so.

The current chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, Steve White, stood down yesterday.

John Apter, Hampshire Police Federation chairman, previously said he wanted to stand for Mr White’s job.

But yesterday Mr Apter said this would not be possible as police regulations have not been changed to enable all officers to have a vote for their national representative.

In an email to Hampshire police officers, Mr Apter said: ‘I hope the regulations will be changed in early 2018 which, in accordance with the long-awaited reforms of the Police Federation of England and Wales, would allow all our members to elect their chairman.’

He will then stand if possible.