Police seize a car and bike from uninsured drivers

POLICE have seized a mini-moto from a youth who was riding the bike without any insurance.

Officers caught the teen racing along Buttercup Way, in Waterlooville. When the offender was stopped police discovered the youngster had no insurance, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Elsewhere, police also clamped down on another person who was driving their car while using a mobile phone.

The driver was stopped in Magpie Walk, in Wecock Farm. A police check revealed the person was also not insured. Their vehicle was seized.