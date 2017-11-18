Police seize cannabis in Portsmouth after it was 'advertised on social media'

Have your say

Police have seized cannabis after saying it was advertised for sale in Portsmouth online.

Officers from Cosham posted two photos on Twitter showing the seized class B drug.

In a message posted online the team said: 'Advertise the sale of #Cannabis on #SocialMedia and expect a knock knock from us! #TeamCosham removing #drugs off of our streets #police #news.'

One of the photos shows a blue pot with Portsmouth's star and crescent logo changed to a cannabis leaf.

Another photo shows two evidence bags, with one filled with cannabis.

Detective Superintendent Paul Barton, head of serious and organised crime at Hampshire police, replied to the post and said: '10/10 for entrepreneurial skills - 0/10 for intelligence.'