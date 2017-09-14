Police ‘seize’ ex-Pompey star’s £150,000 supercar in Italy

Have your say

Former Pompey star Sulley Muntari has reportedly had his £150,000 supercar seized by police over unpaid installments.

Italian media have reported that the luxury motor was taken from the Ghana international while he was in the country.

John Utaka and Sulley Muntari (right) with the FA Cup in 2008. Picture: Will Caddy

Reports said officers stopped Muntari, 33, in Chiasso on the Swiss border after a leasing company said he failed to keep up with payments.

They impounded the footballer’s luxury SUV.

Local media also quoted Muntari as saying: ‘It’s true I am behind with the payments.’

Muntari, who was in Pompey’s 2008 FA Cup winning squad, is currently a free agent after leaving Italian side Pescara in July.

He has also played for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Sunderland during his career.