Police seize replica firearms from children in Havant

POLICE seized replica firearms from a group of children as part of the force’s latest clampdown on anti-social behaviour.

The four youngsters – two boys and two girls aged 12 and 13 –were ‘messing around’ with BB guns in Purbrook Way, Havant, Hampshire police said.

The toys fire 6mm plastic BBs and are used in airsoft – a growing sport which sees participants taking part in military-style games. Officers seized the guns.

The incident is one of 11 anti-social behaviour offences reported to police in Havant over the past week.