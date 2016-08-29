Police stand-off with armed man near Chichester

POLICE are today continuing to speak to a man believed to be armed with a gun inside a property, near Chichester.

Emergency services were called to a house, on Harbour Road in Pagham, on Sunday at 4pm after reports of a 72-year-old man armed with a gun.

A woman known to the man was also in the house at the time, but left shortly after police arrived and is safe.

Detective Superintendent Carwyn Hughes said: ‘I would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding while we deal with this situation.

‘Harbour Road remains closed and a cordon around the area is still in place. Communication between a trained negotiator and the 72-year-old man in the house continues.’