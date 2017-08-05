Police station now opened

THE home secretary has opened a new police building.

Amber Rudd was in Basingstoke yesterday to open the police investigation centre.

It comes after planning permission was granted for the Portsmouth centre, off Airport Service Road, off Eastern Road. Mrs Rudd said: ‘I am really pleased to open the new investigation centre in Basingstoke because by having modern facilities in the right locations means more officers’ time is spent where it matters most – on the frontline, doing vital work to reduce crime in our communities.’

Michael Lane, Hampshire police and crime commissioner said: ‘This state of the art building has been designed to meet both current and future policing needs.’

The Portsmouth PIC was due to open in April last year.