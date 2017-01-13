Police still looking for Paulsgrove’s ‘hide-and-seek champion’

Police are continuing their hunt for a wanted criminal who has been dubbed ‘the hide-and-seek champion of Paulsgrove’.

A court warrant has been issued for Connor Gregory, from Paulsgrove, and last week police took to Twitter to ask for the public’s help in finding him.

The News can reveal that Gregory, 24, is wanted by police so he can start a three year prison sentence for various drug offences.

In August 2015 he pleaded guilty to three charges at South East Hampshire Magistrates Court - possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (MDMA), obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty, and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis).

He was later given a suspended sentence of two years at Portsmouth Crown Court, but following an appeal by the Attorney General that the sentence was too lenient, Gregory was instead given a three year jail sentence by the Court of Appeal.

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed they are still helping police in looking for Gregory so he can begin his new sentence.

In their original tweet, police in Portsmouth said a prison cell awaits Mr Gregory, 24, although their brief message gave no details on why they wanted to trace him.

Officers asked people to retweet their message on Twitter to seek information about his whereabouts.