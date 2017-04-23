Police target yobs in city centre with dispersal order

POLICE in Portsmouth cracked down on anti-social behaviour over the weekend by issuing a dispersal order.

Louts have been making the lives of residents in Somers Town a misery, prompting police to launch the 48-hour long order.

It gave officers the powers to break up groups of yobs.

PCSO Peter Grant said: ‘The dispersal order was implemented in response to issues we have had in the area with groups of youths behaving anti-socially, and gathering around the hub area at night and across Somers Town.’

He added police patrols would continue in the trouble hotspots.