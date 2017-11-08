Police team up to fight organised drug crime

POLICE have teamed with an organised crime unit to combat drug dealers in Havant and Waterlooville.

Hampshire Constabulary is working with the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) in order to disrupt the ‘County Lines’ organised crime groups.

Typical ‘County Lines’ activity involves an organised crime group from a large city travelling to smaller locations, such as a county or coastal towns and cities to sell class A drugs in particular cocaine and heroin.

Chief Inspector Clare Jenkins said: ‘Today’s day of Fortress action sends a clear message that we are committed to disrupting the supply of Class A drugs, such as heroin and crack cocaine, in Havant and Waterlooville.

‘The offences which these gangs commit range from slavery and trafficking to firearms and economic crime.’

Officers have been involved in high visibility patrols throughout the area and activity involving covert tactics.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Barton who chairs the regional drugs threat group to help tackle this threat said: ‘County Lines are not just a drug problem, nor is it just a concern for Hampshire Constabulary.

‘These organised crime groups operate without boundaries, and therefore it is important that the police also operate in this way by bringing together the forces in the South East region to tackle together and bring these groups to justice and protect the victims of their crimes.’