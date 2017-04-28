Police to review CCTV footage after man is arrested on Portsmouth bus

Police will review CCTV footage from a bus service in Portsmouth after a man became abusive towards the driver and fellow passengers.

Officers were called out yesterday morning after the man refused to leave the number 23 service, which was travelling between North End and Southsea.

A spokesman for Stagecoach South, which runs the service, said police had been called when the passenger became abusive to the driver and other passengers.

He added: ‘We will be providing Hampshire police with the bus CCTV footage to help their investigation.’

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed police were called to a public order incident shortly before 10.45am, at the junction with Lake Road and Kingston Road.

She said a 19-year-old man had been arrested and remains in custody.