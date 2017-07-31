Police use the very latest technology to keep us safe

Have your say

OUR anti-terrorism police have been in the spotlight since the barbaric Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge attacks.

I was fortunate to visit Hampshire Constabulary’s specialist counter terrorism unit recently with our police and crime commissioner Michael Lane to see how officers are using the latest technology and training to keep us safe.

We have officers ready to respond to an attack in any part of the country, which is vital for Britain’s national security.

That’s why I’m pleased that Hampshire Constabulary are investing in both specialist firearms equipment and training.

I’m also proud that our highly-trained local officers are often sent around the country helping respond at a moment’s notice to incidents across Britain.

Thankfully our area has not been a target for terrorism but it is reassuring that our police are ready.

Nationally, police budgets for counter-terrorism have been protected and cross-government spending on counter-terrorism will increase by 30 per cent in real terms.

Over the next five years, there will be an extra £2.5bn invested in building the UK’s global security and intelligence network, employing more than 1,900 additional staff at MI5, MI6 and GCHQ.

This will more than double the global network of counter-terrorism experts working across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

We will not let terrorists and extremists divide our nation, and we will not be cowed by their inhumane actions.

Having seen the specialist Hampshire Constabulary team first hand, I’m confident they have the skills and expertise to keep us safe and respond to emerging threats.

