Police want public’s views on road crime

PEOPLE are invited to give their views on roads policing.

The Police and Crime Panel is working on assessing the extent of the issue and whether Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner, Michael Lane, has an approach that is combating the problem.

Cllr David Stewart, is chairman of the of the panel.

In a letter he said: ‘I would like to encourage your readers to make their views known to the Hampshire Police and Crime Panel, on efforts by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to tackle traffic crime and associated nuisance.

‘Traffic crime and direct outcomes from it, such as speeding, antisocial motor vehicle use, and theft from vehicles, cause a nuisance and affect many residents.

‘Consequently, the poliPe and Crime Panel is gathering evidence, as part of its role to scrutinise and support the work of the commissioner, to understand the extent of these issues across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight; examine whether the commissioner’s current approach to combating them is succeeding in making roads and neighbourhoods safer; and identify where improvements can be made.

‘The value of hearing directly from the people living in Hampshire and Isle of Wight communities cannot be underestimated – our panel is keen to understand first hand, what residents consider to be working well, and what more could be done to reduce traffic crime and improve road safety.’’

See hants.gov.uk/hampshire-pcp or email members.services@hants.gov.uk