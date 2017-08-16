Police want to trace owners of items stolen in Gosport and Fareham burglaries

CASH, game consoles and iPads have been stolen following a series of burglaries in Gosport and Fareham.

Police are investigating 14 burglaries in Gosport and two in Fareham between July 14 and August 9.

Police release images of items relating to burglaries in Fareham and Gosport. Credit: Hampshire Constabulary.

Officers said access was gained through unlocked doors and open windows.

Investigating officer PC Nick Jackson said: ‘During our enquiries we have recovered a number of items but we are unsure of whom their owners are and if they have been stolen. On August 2 we recovered a bag on Braemar Road containing property confirmed as stolen from some of the burglaries.

‘There was also a small black hooded coat and Xbox accessories whose owners have not been traced. If you own any of these items please contact me at Fratton Police Station by calling 101.’

Two men aged 17 and 20 from Gosport have been arrested on suspicion of offences of burglary in connection with this investigation.

Both men have been released on conditional bail until September 8 pending further enquiries.