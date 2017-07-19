Police warn club-goers after allegations of drinks being spiked

Have your say

POLICE have offered advice to club-goers after an allegation that two women had their drinks spiked on a night out.

The incident was reported to have happened in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Fever and Boutique nightclub in Newport, on the Isle of Wight.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man from Sandown in connection with allegation.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Police have urged any witnesses of suspicious activity while on a night out to call them on 101.

They have also issued advice to those on nights out:

- If you are in a group look out for each other.

- Don’t leave your drinks unattended. Carry them with you when dancing and take turns to go to the loo.

- Be wary of accepting drinks from strangers - if you have a drink bought for you, make sure you take it from bar staff.

- Keep an eye out for anyone in your group who appears more drunk than the amount of alcohol they have consumed would warrant.