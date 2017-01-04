Police warn residents after series of Havant car thefts

POLICE have issued a warning to residents in Havant after a number of cars were reported as broken into.

Staff at Havant Police Station tweeted a picture of the area on Google Maps, with red stars in place to mark the eight spots in which the crimes took place.

They said: ‘Theft from vehicles last night across Havant – keep those cars locked and take out any valuables! See anything suspicious? Call us on 101.’

A catalytic converter, a Satnav, tools and other goods were among the items stolen by thieves.