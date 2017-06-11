Police warning after botched Waterlooville raid

A WARNING has gone out for people to lock their doors and keep valuables out of sight following a botched break-in.

Police are urging people to be vigilant this week after a thief tried to raid a garage in Keats Close, Waterlooville.

The crook tried – and failed – to force the garage door open, police said, before fleeing the scene.

PCSO Hazel Beaden said: ‘They didn’t manage to get in and nothing was taken, however, we would like to advise residents in the local area to remain vigilant.

‘Most burglars are opportunists – remove the temptation, remove the opportunity.’

Advice includes:

n Shut all windows and lock them when you are not using the room, at night and when you leave your property.

n Lock all front and rear doors at night and when you are out. If you have a UPVC door with a multi-point lock ensure you lift the handle and lock it with the key.

n Put all car keys and other keys out of sight and not in reach of windows and letterboxes. It doesn’t take much for the keys to be hooked through the letterbox.

n Leave a light on so your home looks occupied if you are going out for the evening.

Those with details about the attempted break-in 101 quoting 44170218538.