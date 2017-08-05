Police warning after eggs ‘thrown at cars’ in Southsea

Have your say

POLICE have received reports of eggs being thrown at cars in Southsea.

The incidents are believed to have happened in the Frensham Road area over the last few days.

In a message to residents, through the Hampshire Alerts website, the police team said throwing food would be classed as criminal damage and could damage the paint work on cars.

The team also warned people to be wary of scam callers.

It comes after a woman in Southsea was called by a man with a British accent, saying he was a police officers and had clones of the recipient’s bank cards.

She was asked to confirm details which she refused but was told she was being put through to her bank where she was asked for further details.

Luckily the woman was suspicious and did not give any information.

Police have advised people to call their bank if they believe the phone calls are genuine.