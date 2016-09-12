Police warning after naked man exposes himself to lone women in Hilsea

POLICE are warning women to stay away from a popular dog walking spot after naked man indecently exposed himself to two lone females.

The suspect targeted women as they walked through Foxes Forest, in Hilsea, police say,

The first incident took place at 1pm on Thursday, September 8. A police spokesman said the naked man ‘did not approach’ the victim but ‘committed an indecent act in front of her’.

Then, yesterday morning at 9.30am, a man believed to be the same male, exposed himself to another woman before committing a lewd act in front of her.

The vile culprit is described as white, in his 50s, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 10ins, of medium build and with short grey hair.

PC Hannah Buckley is now appealing for help in tracing the suspect. She said: ‘We would urge people to be vigilant and to carry a mobile phone with them when walking in the area.

‘There has been no indication of violence from the man at this stage, but we would encourage women in particular not to walk alone in remote locations.’

Witnesses should call PC Buckley on 101 quoting 44160338774, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.