Police warning after suspicious man knocks on Fareham doors asking for money

PEOPLE are warned about a suspicious man knocking on doors to ask for money in a street.

Police have received numerous reports of the man knocking on a number of doors in Gosport Road and either requesting money for petrol for his broken-down car.

He has also offered to carry out small DIY tasks on the property in exchange for a cash-in-hand fee and has been turned away on each location.

He is described as white, in his forties, of tanned complexion with black curtain-style hair, missing teeth, with a southern yet distinctive accent.

If you see him knocking doors, please call police on 101.