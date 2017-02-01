Search

Police warning after ‘suspicious’ men spotted looking into gardens

Police have warned residents in the Fareham area after two men were spotted looking into gardens.

The Fareham West neighbourhood team received a report yesterday morning about the men, who were seen wandering around the Howerts Close area of Warsash between 9.30am and 10.30am.

When challenged by a resident, the pair said they were looking for scrap metal.

They were seen driving a small white van, and one of the men was of heavy build.

The police message said: ‘Metal theft is an issue for us due to the scrap value of some metals.’

To report any suspicious activity to police call 101.

