Police working to deal with problems at Drayton Park

ANTI-social behaviour and criminal damage at a park are being investigated by police.

Officers are looking into problems at Drayton Park, in Portsmouth, after reports of damage, general anti-social behaviour and drugs activity.

Police are working alongside community wardens and Fleur De Lys football club, which is based at the park, to tackle the problem.

As previously reported in The News, a defibrillator at Drayton Park was damaged after the locked case was broken into.

The life-saving equipment was ripped from the case and left on the floor.

A brick was put in its place within the case.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are currently managing Drayton Park as one of our community priorities due to ongoing issues that have been reported.

‘These issues have ranged from general anti-social behaviour to criminal damage, drugs activity, noise and litter.

‘We are working hard to combat these issues in partnership with the community wardens and the employees at the Fleur de Lys Football Club.

‘If you are in or around Drayton Park and see anything which you feel we should know about, please report it through 101.’