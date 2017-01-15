POLL RESULTS: Do our readers feel safe in Portsmouth?

Six in 10 people don’t feel safe walking the streets of Portsmouth, a reader survey from The News has found.

Last week we asked readers on our website how safe they feel, following four reports from lone females who have had their handbags grabbed in the last few days.

Hampshire Police have insisted that they are treating the reports as a priority.

In our poll 41 per cent said they felt ‘not very safe’ in Portsmouth, while 21 per cent voted for ‘not safe at all’.

One in four (24 per cent) said they felt ‘safe’, eight per cent said ‘very safe’ and just six per cent went for ‘completely safe’.

Readers on Facebook also gave us their thoughts on the level of safety in the city.

Ryan Doherty said: ‘The streets of Portsmouth in recent months and early last year have become more and more dangerous.

‘Stabbings are becoming more frequent and with the latest attacks on lone woman similar to last year or year before it’s atrocious.’

Malcolm Handley commented: ‘I live in the middle of the area where these cowardly attacks have taken place and there has been a noticeable extra police presence.’

But Sarah Newman said: ‘It’s just a city, no better or worse than elsewhere. You have to use your brain, and exercise common sense when walking around.’

And Graham Barrett said: ‘I love Portsmouth, and I always feel safe.’