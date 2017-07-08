POLL: Should the RSPCA be given more police powers to protect animals?

The RSPCA is looking for new police powers to allow inspectors to enter private property and seize pets, the Daily Telegraph has reported.

The charity is in talks with police chiefs and the government about new statutory powers, which would give inspectors access to gardens, sheds and outhouses, without a police officer.

Last November a cross-party group of MPs published a report which accused the RSPCA of targeting ‘vulnerable, ill and elderly’ people and taking their pets.

It comes after four snakes were found dead in plastic boxes near Mountbatten Close in Gosport.

The RSPCA said the boxes had been dumped by the snakes’ owner and had started an investigation.

